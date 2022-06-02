Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Promising high returns on investment, father-son duo dupe Chandigarh businessman of 56.8L
Promising high returns on investment, father-son duo dupe Chandigarh businessman of 56.8L

The duo lured the Chandigarh-based businessman into investing in the company, promising him that the invested money would multiply in three years
A father-son duo duped a Chandigarh-based businessman of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>56.8L by promising high returns on an investment. (iStockphoto)
A father-son duo duped a Chandigarh-based businessman of 56.8L by promising high returns on an investment. (iStockphoto)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 02:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police booked a father-son duo for allegedly duping a businessman based in Sector 40 of 56.85 lakh in lieu of providing high returns on an investment.

In his complaint, Deepak Garg of Sector 40, alleged that the accused Ishwar Garg and his son Shivam Garg, had approached him in January 2016 through a common friend and told him that they have a manufacturing unit of plastic chairs, Sangsharmann Plast private limited Kala Amb, in district Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh, with office in Sector 29, Chandigarh.

The duo lured him into investing in the company, promising him that the invested money would multiply in three years, but failed to deliver the profits or the principal amount.

Bathinda man loses 25L to swindler

In a second case of fraud, a Bathinda resident was duped of 25 lakh on the pretext of selling a EWS category flat in Sector 49.

In his complaint Anmol Pupneja, of Urban Estate, Phase 2, Bathinda, alleged that Rajbir Singh resident of PEC Campus, Sector 12, sold him an EWS flat in Sector 49, vide agreement dated January 21, 2011.

The accused had taken 25 lakh from the victim as a full payment and handed over the possession. The victim put a lock on the door before returning to Bathinda. He said upon visiting the said flat on August 8, 2020, he found out that the lock had been changed and upon checking with the neighbours, he got the contact information of another occupant. He later discovered that a resident of Sector 15 had purchased the flat from the accused.

Cases have been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area and Sector 49 police station respectively.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 02, 2022
