Promotion roster: Panjab University constitutes sub-panel to deal with objections

PU had asked the non-teaching employees to raise objections, if any, against the draft promotion roster till June 18
By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 12:59 AM IST
PU had earlier this month circulated the draft roster for promotion among non-teaching staff for the posts of deputy registrar, assistant registrar, superintendent, senior assistant, personal assistant and stenographer. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The special panel of Panjab University (PU), which was constituted to recommend the roster for positions of non-teaching staff of the varsity, has constituted a sub-committee to study the objections raised by the employees against the draft promotion roster.

The three member sub-committee was constituted during an online meeting of the panel held on Monday. PU had earlier this month circulated the draft roster for promotion among non-teaching staff for the posts of deputy registrar, assistant registrar, superintendent, senior assistant, personal assistant and stenographer.

A member of the panel said, “The objections were not sent to the committee members by the concerned branch so the sub-committee will deal with them.”

“Now the sub-committee meeting will be held physically to study and resolve the objections raised by the employees,” the member said.

After dealing with the objections, the sub-committee will forward the matter to the panel. PU had asked the employees to raise the objection, if any, against the draft promotion roster till June 18.

According to the circular issued by the varsity earlier this month, the draft roster for promotions among other cadres, including laboratory, technical staff and others, is under preparation and will soon be uploaded.

General category employees continue to protest

Meanwhile, the members of Panjab University General Category (Welfare) Association continued their protest on campus against the preparation of the promotion roster. They have maintained that this being a policy matter for which already a panel has been constituted, the same should be taken up by the syndicate.

Pressing for their demand, the employees also held a protest outside the office of vice-chancellor Raj Kumar on Monday.

Chand Kumar Sharma, president of the Panjab University General Category (Welfare) Association, said, “We will continue our protest until we do not get any assurance from the university. We will go on mass casual leave also if needed.”

CAS: 127 PU teachers to get promotions

As many as 127 teachers of Panjab University will get promotions under the career advancement scheme. PU on Monday said that vice-chancellor Raj Kumar has approved these promotions. The letters will be issued soon. The teachers are awaiting promotion letters for months after their interview/screening was conducted earlier this year amid continuous demands by the faculty association.

IND USA
