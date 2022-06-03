Proper cycling tracks in Ludhiana remain a distant dream amid safety concerns among pedallers

In what can just be called ironic, residents of Ludhiana, the cycle manufacturing hub of the country, have for long been deprived of proper cycling tracks.

Even as the administration encouraged residents to adopt it as an activity on the occasion of World Bicycle Day on Friday, most residents are afraid to cycle on the city’s congested internal roads amid safety concerns.

Punjab Road Safety Council member Rahul Verma said that the matter has been highlighted several times in the past, but authorities are still struggling to come up with a solution. Verma said that the administration needs to establish cycle tracks for daily users like labourers, as around 90% road accidents in the city involve two-wheelers, cyclists and pedestrians.

“Roads are not safe for cyclists at present. We have submitted a proposal with the National Highway Authority of India to establish a cycle track at the 11-km long stretch from Sherpur Chowk to Sahnewal. The space is available and will be beneficial,” said Verma.

“Earlier, MC had also proposed cycling tracks in Focal Point areas for labourers, but that project fell flat,” he added.

The number of pedallers in the city has increased significantly over the past few years due to its health benefits and various groups have been formed by residents/NGOs. Patron of Ludhiana Pedallers Club, Ranjodh Singh, said that potholed roads result in accidents and the authorities have to improve infrastructure to ensure safety of cyclists.

The cycle tracks on both sides of Malhar Road, which were established under the much-hyped Smart City Project have been converted into parking areas due to lack of space to keep vehicles in the market.

On the other hand, the track established under Sidhwan Canal Waterfront project in Sarabha Nagar was damaged by the forest department in the first week of April while removing concrete poured around trees, in compliance with NGT orders. With MC and forest department at loggerheads over the issue, it is yet to be repaired.

MC officials said that the cycle track at the waterfront will be repaired and efforts are being made to streamline parking at Malhar Road to keep the cycle track clear. MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said that a cycle track is currently being established at Ishmeet Singh Road (Cremation Ground Road in Model Town extension). As of now, there are no more such projects, but we will continue to explore options, said Aggarwal.

Cyclists feel unsafe on roads in absence of tracks: Industry

President of United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA), DS Chawla, said that India is the second largest cycle manufacturer after China and majority of the industry in the country is situated in and around Ludhiana. But, the administration has still failed to pay heed to the demand of cyclists to establish proper tracks, he added. Establishment of tracks will also give a boost to the cycle industry, he said.

