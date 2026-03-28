Properties of three proclaimed offenders attached in Sopore

Police on Friday attached properties of three proclaimed offenders in E&IMCO case in Sopore. Police said that the action forms part of the continued efforts of police to enforce the rule of law against absconding accused involved in activities prejudicial to the security and integrity of the nation. (File)

Police said that as part of sustained action against the terror ecosystem, police attached the immovable properties of three proclaimed offenders in connection with FIR under Sections 2/3 of the E&IMCO Act registered at Panzalla police station.

“The attachment proceedings were carried out at Nadihal in collaboration with the revenue department against accused Reyaz Ahmad Lone son of Mukhtar Lone resident of Nadihal – land measuring 2 kanal 16 marlas under various survey numbers. Aijaz Ahmad Lone son of Ali Mohammad Lone resident of Nadihal – land measuring 10 marlas under survey number 280 min and Mushtaq Ahmad Shah son of Assadullah Shah resident of Nadihal – land measuring 2 kanal under survey numbers 3308 min and 3032 min,” police spokesman said, adding that all the accused had been evading legal proceedings despite sustained efforts and were declared Proclaimed Offenders by the court under Section 87 CrPC.

“Subsequently, in compliance with the orders of the Court, attachment proceedings under Section 88 CrPC were executed after due verification of the properties through revenue records and local enquiry. The process was carried out in the presence of revenue officials and independent witnesses, and all codal formalities were duly observed,” the a spokesman.

Police said that the action forms part of the continued efforts of Police to enforce the rule of law against absconding accused involved in activities prejudicial to the security and integrity of the nation.