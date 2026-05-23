Properties worth 1cr of drug peddlers attached across J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday attached houses of notorious drug peddlers under the NDPS Act in Baramulla, Shopian and Kulgam districts.

Police in Kulgam also attached a double storied residential house of market value of ₹51 lakh belonging to Umar Yousuf Rather of Chinigam Frisal, Yaripora. (HT Photo for representation)

Police said that under the ongoing anti-drug campaign in Baramulla, they attached a residential property belonging to notorious drug peddler Zahid Ahmad Mir of Checkthan Chanpora, Tangmarg, under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act. The attached property is valued at approximately ₹30 lakh, they said.

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“The action was taken following investigation and inquiry conducted in connection with multiple NDPS cases registered against the accused under NDPS Act at Tangmarg police station. During the course of the investigation, the property was found prima facie disproportionate to the known lawful sources of income of the accused and is suspected to have been acquired through proceeds generated from illicit narcotic activities,” police said.

In another operation, police in Shopian attached a residential house falling under khasra no. 187 & 188, valued at ₹21,99,478, belonging to Shameem Ahmad Bhat of Poterwal Keegam.

Police in Kulgam also attached a double storied residential house of market value of ₹51 lakh belonging to Umar Yousuf Rather of Chinigam Frisal, Yaripora.

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{{^usCountry}} Another demolition drive was carried by Kulgam police alongwith revenue officers in the jurisdiction of police station Manzgam where one shop/store belonging to Bashir Ahmad Ganie of Avil KB Pora was demolished after following due legal procedure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another demolition drive was carried by Kulgam police alongwith revenue officers in the jurisdiction of police station Manzgam where one shop/store belonging to Bashir Ahmad Ganie of Avil KB Pora was demolished after following due legal procedure. {{/usCountry}}