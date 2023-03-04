Property of another Hizb ‘commander’ attached by NIA in Kupwara

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday attached properties of a Hizbul Mujahideen militant, who was killed last month in Pakistan, in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. National Investigation Agency officials oversee the attachment process in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. (PTI)

The property of Bashir Ahmad Pir, also known as Imtiyaz Alam, a resident of Kralpora in the north Kashmir district, was attached by the agency as a part of the action against the militants operating from Pakistan, they said. He had moved to Pakistan 15 years ago.

The officials said that Pir, a self-styled commander of the outfit, was shot dead in Rawalpindi on February 21. The NIA attached land measuring one kanal and 13 marlas at Kralpora’s Bat Pora belonging to Pir.

Pir, who was reportedly in charge of infiltrating terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir through the Line of Control, was designated a terrorist by the Centre on October 4 last year under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his role in terror activities. According to the notification, Pir participated in several online propaganda groups to unite former militants and other cadres for the expansion of activities of Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and other terror outfits.

The NIA action follows the attaching of a Srinagar-based property of the founder and self-styled chief commander of the Al Umar Mujahideen, Mushtaq Zargar alias ‘Latram’, on Thursday, and the attachment of property of The Resistance Front (TRF) operative Basit Ahmad Reshi in Baramulla district on Friday.