Property services: Chandigarh panel holds meeting

An 11- member panel comprising Chandigarh member of Parliament Kirron Kher, mayor Ravi Kant Sharma and deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar among others held a meeting on Thursday to review and streamline property-related services like sanction of mutation and grant of occupancy certificate and no-objection certificate. Kher attended the meeting via video conferencing.

A spokesman said that the panel discussed issues like streamlining the process of mutation of property through sale deed, transfer of lease rights by sale and grant of no objection certificate and certificate of unearned profit under Rule 1973 and 2007.

The panel also discussed issues like unearned increase for transfer of society flats and other properties, charging of GST by Chandigarh Housing Board and transfer of flats in case of general power of attorney holders. The DC also showed Kher a presentation on the progress regarding digitisation of the estate office.

The committee had been set up after following the Supreme Court order of September 7, which stated that Chandigarh residents are “widely harassed” while seeking a no-objection certificate for the sale of leasehold property. The apex court had ordered the administration to set up a committee to streamline the process.

The committee is to submit its report to the administrator and Chandigarh administration, preferably within three months, upon which the administrator has to take a final decision based on its recommendations.