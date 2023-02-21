Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Property tax to be imposed in municipal areas in J&K from April 1

Property tax to be imposed in municipal areas in J&K from April 1

chandigarh news
Updated on Feb 21, 2023 11:51 PM IST

In exercise of the power conferred by section 71A of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000, the government hereby notifies the rules for levy, assessment and collection of property tax in the municipalities and municipal councils of the UT, housing and urban development department principal secretary H Rajesh Prasad said in a notification

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday ordered the imposition of property tax in municipal areas of the union territory from April 1. (Image for representational purpose)
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday ordered the imposition of property tax in municipal areas of the union territory from April 1. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu/srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday ordered the imposition of property tax in municipal areas of the union territory from April 1.

The tax rates will be 5% of taxable annual value (TAV) for residential properties and 6% for commercial properties, it stated.

“In exercise of the power conferred by section 71A of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000, the government hereby notifies the rules for levy, assessment and collection of property tax in the municipalities and municipal councils of the UT,” housing and urban development department principal secretary H Rajesh Prasad said in a notification.

The National Conference, meanwhile, demanded immediate roll-back of the notification, saying it smacks of arbitrariness.

NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the people of Jammu and Kashmir “have been at the receiving end economically since 2019” due to the losses suffered because of the restrictions imposed from August 5 that year and subsequent Covid-induced lockdowns.

“Imposition of the property tax will further push the people to the wall. Such decisions will make the situation even worse.... Such matters should be left to an elected government,” he added.

In October 2020, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) had empowered the Jammu and Kashmir administration to impose the property tax after an amendment to the J&K Municipal Act, 2000, and J&K Municipal Corporation Act, 2000 through the J&K Reorganisation (Adaption of State Laws) order, 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out