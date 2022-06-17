Prophet row: Curfew relaxed for 3 hours in J&K’s Bhaderwah

Curfew was relaxed for three hours in Bhaderwah town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Thursday morning.

The situation remained peaceful during the relaxation hours –9am to noon– with people thronging the markets to purchase essentials, said officials.

Curfew was imposed in the area on June 9 following communal tensions triggered by the remarks of BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was later suspended.

“Mobile internet and broadband services remain suspended in Doda and Kishtwar districts,” said a senior police officer. The curfew had earlier been relaxed for two hours from 3.30pm to 5.30pm on June 15, for the first time in a week.

Doda deputy commissioner Vikas Sharma and senior superintendent of police Abdul Qayoom have been camping at Bhadarwah for the last seven days to monitor the situation. Restrictions have been lifted from Doda, Thathri, and Gandoh towns.

Residents demand withdrawal of restrictions

Residents demanded complete withdrawal of restrictions from the town and restoration of broadband and mobile internet services, which remained suspended in the Doda and Kishtwar districts for the eighth day. “We supply milk and milk products to people living in town, but have not earned anything in a week,” said Shoukat Ali, who lives on the outskirts of Bhaderwah, adding that around 200 nomadic families had incurred losses during the lockdown.

Manzoor Ahmad, a labourer from Marwah, said he has been unable to earn a living since curfew was imposed. Bhaderwah municipal committee councillor Puneet Mehta said, “The prolonged restrictions are unjustified. There was no clash or damage to public or private property in the area. Instead of taking stern action against the few people involved in vitiating the peaceful atmosphere, the whole town is being held hostage,” he said, demanding immediate lifting of curfew.

Social activist Muzamil Yazdan advocated for restoration of internet services for the benefit of the students and job aspirants. “The NEET examination is scheduled for June 23, which is also the last date to file an application for the post of accounts assistant (panchayats). At least fixed-line internet services should be restored,” he said, urging the government to facilitate students by opening special counters with internet connections till the restoration of the service.

“I assure people that if they behave well, the remaining restriction will be eased soon as during the peak tourist season, we would like to see visitors not security forces in the area,” the DC said.

