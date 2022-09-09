Propofol drug row: PGIMER serves notice to pvt pharmacy on campus
Amid speculation that being administered with the Propofol drug led to the death of five patients at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) last week, the hospital’s administration on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to the private chemist shop at the institute’s emergency block from where the drug was procured by patients’ attendants
A joint team of drug inspectors from the Chandigarh administration and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation had taken samples from the pharmacy and the report is expected in around four weeks.
Propofol is an anesthetic drug administered to patients before any major surger. According to information, it is suspected that five people who had undergone orthopaedic and neurosurgeries had died after the drug was inoculated to them. On deliberating the cause of deaths, doctors found Propofol injection as the common ground to investigate the death of the patients.
“The show-cause notice has been served to M/s Gupta Medicos, the chemist shop at emergency block, as per the terms and conditions of the licence deed which mandates sale of quality products, medicines and drugs. Breach of these conditions entail cancellation of licence, as products are required to conform to rules and laws of the Union government,” the institute said.
As per the institute, Gupta Medicos has been directed to explain their position within a week, starting from Thursday, regarding the sale of drug and why action may not be taken against them as per terms and conditions of the license deed.
PGIMER had earlier released a statement which said that on September 1, a matter regarding health complications in post-operative period in a few patients over the past few days, was brought to the notice of the institute’s medical superintendent by two department heads. “An urgent meeting was convened immediately, which was duly attended by senior faculty from multiple departments. Taking an extremely serious view of the situation, a high-level committee was constituted by PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal under the chairmanship of SK Gupta, head, department of neurosurgery, to thoroughly investigate this incident.
The UT health department had also withdrawn the drugs of the same batch from the hospitals and pharmacists in Chandigarh.
Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research
After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.
NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist
“He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.
NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92
Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.
Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested
Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.
Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal
The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.
