Proposals for installation of e-vehicle charging stations in Ludhiana hang fire
Even amid rising pollution levels in the industrial hub of Punjab, various proposals prepared by the municipal corporation (MC) and Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) for setting up of electric vehicle charging stations in the city are yet to bear fruit.
Last year, the state transport department had formed a committee and asked various local bodies to shortlist locations where e-vehicle charging stations can be set up under the National Clean Air Program (NCAP). MC and Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) had also shortlisted 30 sites in the industrial hub and a proposal was prepared for installation of charging stations for two and three-wheelers only and forwarded to the department.
However, MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said that no further directions have yet been received from the department on this proposal so far.
According to MC officials, the proposed sites include the multi-storey parking lot near MC headquarters; parking of Rose Garden; near fire station on Hambran Road and outside the MC’s Zone-C office.
Similarly, Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) had also planned to establish an energy hub in Model Town Extension near Dugri Canal bridge. As per the proposal, LIT planned to establish e-vehicle charging stations and a CNG filling station there. But, the state government did not approve it, due to the high cost of the project.
Sandeep Singh, a resident of Sarabha Nagar, said that even though there is not much demand for e-vehicles in the city as of now, but a shift in the future is eminent. “ Establishing proper infrastructure will give impetus to residents to purchase e-vehicles,” said Singh.
Ludhiana among 122 non-attainment cities
Ludhiana is among the 122 non-attainment cities in the country according to NCAP norms. This means that the city has not met National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for harmful PM 10 (particulate matter that is 10 microns or less in diameter), PM 2.5 or NO2 (nitrogen dioxide).
