Protest against IGMC’s decision to stop langar service grows shriller in Himachal

IGMC authorities have called the langar service ‘illegal’ as it was being run without a regularised electricity and water connection; Congress workers staged a protest and NGOs have threatened to raise a stir
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2021 02:53 AM IST
Sarabjit Singh Bobby, who is better known as Bobby Vella, has been running the langar service at IGMC’s cancer hospital in Shimla since 2014. After the free food service was discontinued, the Opposition has been staging a protest against the hospital’s move. (Deepak Sansta / HT)

Two days after the langar run by philanthropist Sarabjit Singh Bobby’s charitable organisation Almighty Blessings was ‘forcibly’ shut down, the protest against Indira Gandhi Medical College authorities grew shriller on Monday with many social and non profit organisations threatening to launch a stir.

Sarabjit Singh Bobby, who is better known as Bobby Vella, has been running the free food service since 2014. IGMC authorities have called the langar service ‘illegal’ as it was being run on the premises of a hospital building, without a regularised electricity and water connection.

Different organisations in Shimla held a joint press conference condemning the action of the IGMC administration. The organisations, which included the Sanatan Dharma Sabha, Ganj Bazaar, Shimla; Sood Sabha, Shimla; Valmiki Sabha, Shimla; Gurdwara Singh Sabha and Baba Saheb Ambedkar Welfare Sabha, described the action taken against langar service as unfortunate. “We all strongly condemn the way in which the langar service was closed down at IGMC. It should continue in public interest and the sentiments of the people of Shimla should be honoured,” said Jaswinder Singh, president, Gurudwara Singh Sabha .

On the other hand, senior medical superintendent Janak Raj said, “Hospitals are run as per rules and regulations, not sentiments.

Activists of the Congress’ youth brigade led by Virender Singh Banshthu also staged a demonstration outside the hospital “How is it that the administration realised that the langar was being run illegally after seven years? The social service being rendered by Almighty Blessings should not be politicised,” he said.

