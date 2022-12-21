Protest by banned truck unions on NH44: Serpentine queues order of the day on Ludhiana-Jalandhar stretch

Swarms of commuters were left stranded on Ludhiana-Jalandhar stretch of National Highway 44 amid traffic disruption caused due to a sit-in by members of disbanded truck operators’ unions near Ladhowal toll plaza in Phillaur and blocked traffic.

The closing of the road resulted in massive jams on both sides of the highway. While the traffic heading from Jalandhar side was diverted towards Nakodar and Nawanshahr, commuters heading from Ludhiana were left stranded on the highway.

The situation turned bad after 12 pm, when the union leaders began gathering in Phillaur and demanded that the chief minister Bhagwant Mann tweet or issue a notice to reinstate truck unions.

A two-hour meeting involving SDM Phillaur Aman Pal Singh, DSP Jagdish Raj, tehsildar Baljinder Singh and station house officer Surinder Kumar did not yield any results.

The union members then marched today NH 44 and blocked the highway on both sides. After protesting for nearly three hours, the union workers agreed to vacate the highway and continue their protest near the Ladhowal toll plaza.

Truck Union Phillaur president Ranjit Singh Sidhu and other leaders including Harkamal Singh and Chamkaur Singh said protesting workers agreed to lift the sit-in following an assurance of a meeting with state ministers on December 23, adding that a delegation of five union members will meet cabinet minister Laljit Bhullar on Wednesday.

Traffic officer Ashok Chouhan said commuters had been asked to take Rahon road from Jodhewal Basti Chowk to reach Jalandhar via Nawanshahr. The stand-off, however, left commuters with nowhere to turn.

Those stuck on the highway were asked to take Ladhowal Bypass to reach Sidhwan Bet in order to reach Jalandhar, while chaotic scenes were witnessed at Jalandhar Bypass in Ludhiana.

Tarsem Singh, who was stuck in Ludhiana, said, “I had no clue that there was a protest today. I came here for some work a few days ago and planned to return today. On reaching Jalandhar Bypass, I learnt that due to protests, the transportation services have been stalled.”

Similarly, Puja, a resident of Phagwara, who was spotted walking with her toddler in tow, said, “The bus I was travelling in stopped at Ladhowal Chowk. After waiting for half-an-hour, I decided to walk on the other side of the road.”