Protest for Sikh prisoners’ release becoming headache for AAP govt

Chandigarh

The protest by Sikh activists under the banner of Quami Insaaf Morcha at the Chandigarh-Mohali border for more than a month now has posed a fresh challenge to the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The government, which is already being targeted by the opposition parties for the “deteriorating” law and order in the state, was again on the backfoot on Wednesday when armed activists, demanding release of Sikh poisoners, clashed with cops.

Questions are being raised over the long rope given to the protesters even as the state government is learnt to have credible information that hardliners are the main force behind the stir being held under the “guidance” of jailed Babbar Khalsa International operative Jagtar Singh Hawara, convicted of assassinating former Punjab CM Beant Singh.

Appointed as jathedar of the Akal Takht by “Sarbat Khalsa” held after the 2015 sacrilege incidents in Bargari, Hawara is said to be the brain behind the protest. Hawara is one of the prisoners whose release is being sought by the protesters.

This was not the first time the protesters indulged in violence. On January 18, Sikh activists damaged vehicle of Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami when he came to address them at the Chandigarh-Mohali border.

Pro-Khalistan preacher and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was also allowed to address the protesters 10 days back.

What has raised questions on the role of Mohali police and state intelligence is that why a long rope was given to these protesters, who are now enjoying the backing of farmer unions and other Sikh religious organisations as well.

“With the government already facing criticism on the law and order, videos of violence in which protesters are seen attacking the Chandigarh Police with swords and other weapons are not good for Punjab, especially when the government is eyeing investment in the state by organising Invest Punjab Summit,” said a senior government functionary. The summit is scheduled to be held February 23 and 24 in Mohali.

Doubts are also being raised on the state intelligence agencies on the way this protest was allowed to flourish. Punjab is also without intelligence chief from past 10 days after previous incumbent Jatinder Singh Aulakh retired on January 31.

For the AAP government as well, handling the protesters is a tough task as it is already facing the heat on the delay in justice in Bargari sacrilege case.

In a damage-control move, the Punjab government has asked local government minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar to talk to the protesters. “We are trying to talk to the main organisers to find a solution. I have apprised the CM on the issue,” Nijjar said.

