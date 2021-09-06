Protesters bring Shatabdi to halt near Zirakpur

Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi was stopped in Baltana near Zirakpur on Sunday morning by protesters who had been demanding a railway under bridge for the past five years to ease traffic congestion.

Zirakpur station house officer (SHO) Onkar Singh Brar said the track was cleared within 10 minutes, after which the protesters moved alongside the railway line.

The protest was led by local Congress leader Pratap Singh Rana on the track near Harmilap Nagar in Baltana at crossing number 123.

“For the past five years, residents of 36 colonies here have been demanding a railway under bridge to ease traffic congestion. Neither the Railways not the local administration has so far acted on the pleas owing to disagreements between them. Every time a train crosses from here, the junction remains closed for 15 minutes, causing traffic bottlenecks and delays, especially in the mornings.”

Meanwhile, Zirakpur police said that they are investigating the matter and no case has been registered yet.