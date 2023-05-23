Ludhiana: South City residents protest against illegal constructions

Members of “Let’s Clean Ludhiana Foundation” and residents of South City staged a protest on Tuesday at Canal Road, National Highway 95 A, against illegal constructions in South City area. Protestors at Canal Road in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The protestors expressed their frustration with the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) for not taking action against the constructions and highlighted their negative effects, such as traffic jams, accidents and pollution.

Members of the foundation demanded for Punjab chief minister’s intervention in the matter. They called for filing of FIRs against those involved in the illegal constructions and insisted on their immediate demolition.

The protesters said, “An investigation should be launched into the officials of GLADA, National Highways Authority, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), irrigation department and Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).”

Officials have allegedly allowed construction of shops, restaurants and other buildings near the highway without necessary approvals and no-objection certificates.

Protesters blocked the highway for over 15 minutes and said that protests will escalate if necessary action is not taken.

Highlighting the issue, residents said, “Nearby restaurants play loud music late at night, causing disturbance for residents. PPCB should be held responsible for inaction in addressing the issue”.

Darshan Lal Arora, chairman of Ludhiana Citizen Council and a resident of South City, appealed to chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to take strict action against GLADA officials for their negligence in addressing people’s complaints.

Mridula Jain, chairperson of Shawl Club (India) and owner of Shingora Textiles, expressed her concerns about the rapid increase in illegal constructions in the area. These constructions have become a major inconvenience for residents and commuters. Jain stressed on the need of immediate action to resolve the issue.

