Protesting work education instructors detained in Panchkula

Protesting for their demands in Sector 5 since June 22, Work Education Instructors were detained by police on Monday after they tried to intensify their protest by tonsuring their heads.

Panchkula police taking away the protesters after they tried to tonsure their heads outside Shiksha Sadan, Sector 5, Panchkula. (Sant Arora/HT)

The protesters, who had gathered in front of Shiksha Sadan, Sector 5, were rounded up by police and taken to the Yamunanagar road, where they were released.

Work education instructors, working in various government schools of Haryana since August 2014 under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (Samagra Shiksha), have been protesting to be covered in the 2013 Bylaws .

On August 2, four protesters had launched a fast unto death, which was called off after assurance from Rajesh Khullar, additional chief secretary, Haryana. But after no action from the government for nearly four weeks, the protesters decided to get their heads tonsured in front of Shiksha Sadan, when police stopped them.

A female protester, Sangeeta Devi from Hisar, was admitted to the Community Health Centre, Mullana, after she fell sick during the demonstration.

Rajat Bhatt, president of Work Education Instructors’ Association, said the administration was not allowing them to present their demands to the chief minister. “Where else should we go if the government ignores us? Like other employees of Samagra Shiksha, work education instructors should also be covered under 2013 Bylaws and grade pay.”

ASHA workers stopped from marching to Haryana Vidhan Sabha

Protesting ASHA workers were detained by police on Monday ahead of their march towards Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh from Yavnika Park in Sector 5.

They were detained for failing to take prior permission for the protest as per the new standard operating procedure (SOP) in place in Panchkula.

Ahead of the protest, police had also invoked Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the district to maintain law and order.

ASHA Workers’ Union state president Surekha and general secretary Sunita said over 20,000 workers had been on strike since August 8. They had held several meetings with the government with regard to their demands, but no action was taken.

The protesters dispersed after assurance for a meeting with Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Wednesday.

