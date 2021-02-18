Protesters on track, trains off track in Punjab amid farmers’ rail roko call

Scores of farmers and activists protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws gathered on rail tracks across Punjab in response to the rail roko (blockade) call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha from 12 noon to 4pm on Thursday, with railway officials stopping trains at stations as a precautionary measure.

Farm union activists blocked the tracks at more than 40 spots in Ferozepur railway division that covers most of Punjab. A large number of women also joined the agitators in the south Punjab region of Malwa, demanding the Centre roll back the farm laws.

Officials said security was tightened to handle any untoward situation.

Rail services to resume after protesters vacate tracks

Ferozepur divisional manager Rajesh Agarwal said no train was cancelled or diverted on Thursday in view of the agitation. “Train services in the division, comprising a major part of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu, ran as scheduled till 11.30am. After that, trains were stopped till 4pm at main stations,” he said.

Train services will be resumed after the protesters vacate rail tracks. “Following the railway track safety audit, trains will be back in service. The railway authorities are in constant touch with the state police administration,” the DRM added.

Rail blockades in Sangrur, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib

Hundreds of farmers laid siege to rail tracks at multiple locations in Patiala, Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib districts.

Trains running under the Ambala rail division were halted at major stations across the region so that passengers were not inconvenienced, officials said.

“No train has been cancelled and no untoward incident has been reported,” the Ambala ADRM (Operations) Pankaj Gupta said.

Besides the repeal of the farm laws, the protesters demanded the release of activists arrested after the January 26 violence in Delhi. Protests were held at Shambu, Patiala and Nabha in Patiala district and at Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

Rail blockades were also held in neighbouring Sunam, Sangrur and Barnala besides Ludhiana.