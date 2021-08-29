Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Protesters running a parallel govt in Punjab: BJP state chief
chandigarh news

Protesters running a parallel govt in Punjab: BJP state chief

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Punjab president Ashwani Sharma said on Saturday that the protesters were running a parallel government in Punjab and the Amarinder Singh-led dispensation was unable to act against them
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 01:50 AM IST
Police trying to disperse agitating farmers in Ludhiana on Saturday.

Taking a dig at the farmer unions protesting against the Centre’s 3 agriculture laws, Sharma, who was in Ludhiana to attend a meeting of traders and industrialists, said though everyone has the right to protest no one can hurt or silence others.

“They are taking law in their hands and are disturbing the law and order situation in Punjab. The protestors are attacking our party workers and trying to disrupt their functions at the behest of the Congress government,” he added.

‘Will provide cheaper, 24x7 power if voted to power’

Sharma said the BJP will provide electricity at cheaper rates round the clock to the industry, traders and households if voted to power in the state in the assembly elections.

“The traders and industry suffered losses during the lockdown but the state government failed to provide any relaxation to them. We will waive fixed charges on electricity and property tax imposed by the Congress government. The professional tax imposed in the state is ‘Jajiya’ and it will be withdrawn by the BJP after coming to power,” he said addressing a press conference later.

