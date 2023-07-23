As talks fail, protesting Haryana clerks sit on hunger strike

With the second round of talks with the government failing to end the impasse, protesting clerks of Haryana government departments on Friday intensified their agitation by launching a hunger strike.

Empty government offices during clerks protest in Haryana. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the Clerical Association Welfare Society (CAWS), five clerks – Pardeep Prajapati, Parmjeet, Amit Nain, Ravi and Pardeep Kumar, sat on a day-long hunger strike outside the Karnal mini-secretariat.

Meanwhile, the clerks’ indefinite pen-down strike entered the 18th day on Saturday. Around 15,000 protesting clerks of various government departments are on strike, demanding a revision of their pay-scale from ₹19,900 to ₹35,400.

Accusing the government of ignoring their genuine demand, Pradeep Prajapati, Karnal district president of the CAWS, said they were left with no option but to declare a hunger strike as the second meeting with the government ended without any assurance.

The agitation is causing inconvenience to residents, who are unable to avail of several key services, including registration of land deeds and vehicles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON