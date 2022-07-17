Protesting for hike in stipend: GADVASU intern on hunger strike for 4 days rushed to hospital
An intern at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), who had been on hunger strike for the past four days demanding hike in stipend, had to be rushed to the hospital after his condition deteriorated. The student, Shivam, was rushed to the civil hospital and his condition is stable.
Earlier in the day, Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Singh Gogi had spoken to the protesting students to convince them to lift the strike. Gogi also made representatives of the protesting students talk to cabinet minister Laljit Bhullar, who assured them their grievances will be addressed.
The situation turned tense when Bhullar invited a delegation of GADVASU students to Chandigarh so that the issue can be amicably resolved and urged them to end their hunger strike. At this, the protesting students said that if their demands are not addressed on Monday, they will resume their protest outside the minister’s office in Chandigarh.
At this, the minister said that issues are resolved through discussion and not by imposing conditions and threats. Gogi quickly intervened and told Bhullar that the students were agitated as their friend had been on hunger strike for the past four days.
After the state government failed to fulfil the demand of increasing stipend, students interning at GADVASU resumed their strike and commenced a chain hunger strike from June 12.
The protesting interns said, “Every time we meet a cabinet minister or local MLA, we just get an assurance, but it seems that the government does not want to increase the stipend. So, we have resumed the strike.”
The interns said that as per the stipend policy of Punjab government for GADVASU, they receive ₹6,200 per month. But, the interns receive ₹20,000 at Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) and ₹20,000 at Banaras Hindu University. The stipend varies from ₹17,000 to ₹20,000 at veterinary universities in Haryana, Rajasthan and Karnataka, they said.
-
Public participation a must to revive groundwater conservation methods: U.P. CM
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off “Digital Groundwater Raths” here marking the beginning of the “Groundwater Week” across the state to create awareness among the people for better conservation, management and use of the groundwater. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “The 'Digital Groundwater Raths' will increase public awareness and will ensure public participation in the revival of traditional methods of groundwater conservation, making the 'Groundwater Week' (July 16 to 22) successful throughout the state.”
-
Residents blame LMC inaction for pig menace
Lucknow After the deaths of a number of pigs in Faizullahganj, residents have blamed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation for not catching pigs despite repeated requests. They have blamed the inaction of the LMC for the rising pig menace in various corners of city. However, LMC officials have their own explanations for their failure to control the population of pigs and stray dogs in the city.
-
Dalit schoolgirls forced to take off school uniforms in Hapur, SC Commission seeks report
The chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vijay Sampla summoned action taken report from Hapur police in a case in which two teachers of a primary school allegedly forced two dalit students to take off their uniforms. President of Shoshit Kranti Dal Ravikant had tweeted about the incident on July 13, and taking cognizance of Ravikant's tweet, Sampla sought a report from Hapur police on Sunday. Hapur ASP Sarvesh Mishra said that matter is being investigated.
-
Ludhiana: Teen found 8-month pregnant, man booked
The Sidhwan Bet police have booked a resident of Kaind village in Dehlon for raping and impregnating a minor girl. The accused has been identified as Paramjit Singh Pita. The victim, 15, who is a a resident of Virk village, said she works in the house of one Malkit Singh as domestic help, where she had met Paramjit The victim added that the accused raped her and threatened her to keep mum.
-
Shivajinagar metro station blocks Shimla office, PMRDA moves location by 50 ft
As the heritage conservation committee of Pune Municipal Corporation had suggested changes in the location of Shivajinagar metro station for line 3 of Metro (Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority has relocated the Shivajinagar metro station. According to an earlier proposal, PMRDA has planned a metro station at Bhausaheb Khude chowk which would block the view of Shimla Office which is the building of India Meteorological Department and has heritage importance.
