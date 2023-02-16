Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Protesting Kashmiri Pandit employees detained in Jammu

Protesting Kashmiri Pandit employees detained in Jammu

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 16, 2023 01:18 AM IST

As the employees assembled in the nearby chowk and started to raise slogans in support of their demands, the police detained nearly 50 protesters; were shifted to the Police Lines in a bus

Protesting Kashmiri Pandits being detained by policemen in Jammu on Wednesday. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India, Jammu

Scores of migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees demanding a transfer from the Valley and release of salary dues were detained on Wednesday, shortly after they assembled here for a protest to press for their demands, officials said.

The employees were supposed to stage a protest outside the Press Club but were not allowed by police.

As the employees assembled in the nearby chowk and started to raise slogans in support of their demands, the police detained nearly 50 protesters. They were shifted to the Police Lines in a bus.

“We tried to persuade them to disperse but since they were adamant about continuing the protest, we took them into preventive custody,” a government official said.

When asked if prohibitory orders had been implemented outside the Press Club -- the scene of frequent protests -- the official said prolonged protests in the area have become a public nuisance.

“There are no restrictions on peaceful protests for half an hour or one hour but they are occupying the space for hours till midnight, causing hardship to commuters and preoccupying the administration and the police,” he said.

Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits employed in the Valley under the Prime Minister’s package moved to Jammu last May following the killing of two colleagues -- Rahul Bhat and Rajini Bala -- by terrorists.

Yogesh Pandita, a leader of the protesting employees, said, “We have submitted dozens of memorandums and even met the Lt Governor but all our pleas fell on deaf ears... Maha Shivratri, the biggest festival of the Pandit community, is around the corner but they are not releasing our salaries,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP