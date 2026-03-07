Protests against Khamenei’s killing: Strict curbs in place in Kashmir

Restrictions were tightened in parts of Kashmir on Friday to prevent any escalation of protests against the killing of Iranian religious leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, major protest rallies were held against the US and Israel attack on Iran with Member Parliament Srinagar, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, present at one such protest in Budgam. Women protesting against the killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Budgam, northeast of Srinagar, on Friday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Life in the valley has been disrupted since Sunday when thousands of people, mostly Shias, took to the streets at the city centre Lal Chowk to protest the US and Israeli attack on Iran. Starting Monday, authorities imposed restrictions, reduced mobile internet speeds and closed educational institutions for seven days. “The mobile internet and prepaid SIM card services are back to normal across the Valley,” officials said.

As against mild restrictions on Thursday, the curbs were intensified further from early morning on Friday to prevent protests after congregational prayers in the capital Srinagar.

The police and paramilitary forces blocked roads to prevent any major movement of traffic, people and large gatherings in the city.

“At Kohna Khan Dalgate, the police had blocked all the three sides of the road leading to Khayam in one direction, Dalgate in another and Barbarshah in the third direction. No traffic was allowed. Only people walking on foot were allowed to move in ones or twos,” said a resident of the city.

However, major protest rallies were held in parts of the valley including in central Kashmir’s Budgam and North Kashmir’s Pattan.

A major protest rally was held in Budgam where people gathered to pay tribute to Khamenei. Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Member of Parliament from Srinagar, also joined the rally and mourned along with thousands of local residents. He also addressed a large gathering during the protest.

“This is the protest of every such person who believes in justice and was pained to witness the assassination of a man who was not only head of a country but spiritual leader of a large population of the globe. People’s beliefs and emotions were attached to that person,” Mehdi said.

“We are also protesting the killing of children and innocent people in that country. Any person believing in justice will protest against this,” he said.

The city centre Lal Chowk continued to be sealed for the fifth day where thousands of protesters had assembled below Clock Tower carrying pictures of Khamenei and denouncing the US and Israel on Sunday.

The police and CRPF were deployed in strength manning the roads and sensitive areas as concertina wires blocked access to many roads.

Similar restrictions were also imposed in the Old City where congregational Friday prayers could not be held at Jamia Masjid Srinagar.

Chief cleric of Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that he has been placed under house arrest as he expressed deep concern over the continued restrictions in the Valley, particularly on a Friday in the holy month of Ramzan.

“In these greatly blessed days, when thousands of people come to mosques seeking blessings and guidance, the pulpit of the historic Jamia Masjid remains silent while all lanes and by-lanes leading to the mosque have been barricaded,” he said in a post on X.

He said that Muslims across the world are deeply aggrieved and anxious over Israeli and American aggression in the region.

He stated that Israel and the United States appear intent on reshaping the region to suit their interests, and in pursuit of this objective are willing to go to any extent. “The Ummah cannot be divided in moments like this. When injustice is inflicted upon one part, the pain is felt by the entire body,” he said.

Expressing solidarity, Mirwaiz said he stands with the people of Iran, the Palestinians, and all those bearing the brunt of aggression in the region and beyond.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah held a meeting with civil society representatives and religious leaders on Wednesday to calm the situation. He appealed to people to maintain calm and communal harmony.