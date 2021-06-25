Protests against pay panel: CM sets up oversight committee of ministers

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday constituted an oversight committee of ministers to resolve the grievances of the state government employees.

Local government minister Brahm Mohindra, finance minister Manpreet Badal, social justice and empowerment minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, medical education and research minister OP Soni and health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu will be a part of the oversight committee, an official spokesperson said.

The announcement came amid protests by the government employees’ unions and doctors against the “anti-employee recommendations” of the 6th Punjab Pay Commission approved by the state council of ministers.

The state government employees have rejected the recommendations of the pay panel, particularly the formula used to calculate the increase in pay, and have gone on a five-day pen-down strike from Wednesday. Government doctors have given a call for strike on Friday and also announced mass resignation if the recommendation of the pay panel on delinking non-plasticising allowance (NPA) from basic pay is not dropped.

The CM also directed the chief secretary to constitute an officers’ committee to personally listen to the grievances of the employees of various departments. The committee comprises Vivek Pratap Singh, KAP Sinha and Husan Lal, all senior IAS officers of the rank of principal secretary. The officers committee will regularly meet the employees and attempt to resolve their grievances. It will submit its report to the Oversight Committee for appropriate decision. “The state government is committed to redress all the genuine demands of its employees,” the spokesperson said.