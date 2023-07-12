Power supply restored to Mohali’s TDI City

After protests continued for the second day over snapping of water and power supply in TDI City, and sectors 117, 118, 119 and 74 A and 92, administration claimed that supply has been restored to most of the hit areas.

Executive engineer Taranjit Singh maintained that the electricity department had provided uninterrupted power supply in the city. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Complaining of scarce electricity supply, lack of sewage disposal and unavailability of drinking water, residents alleged that instead of solving their problems, management had threatened them.

On Tuesday, representatives of resident welfare associations (RWA), along with residents, blocked the airport road, raising slogans against builders and management. Balongi station-house officer Periwinkle Singh Grewal reached the spot and urged protesters to shift the protest, to allow traffic to ply on airport road.

Executive engineer Taranjit Singh maintained that the electricity department had provided uninterrupted power supply in the city. He said that the poor drainage system had hit the water supply in sectors 117, 118, 119, 74 A and 92.

Singh said that waterlogging had damaged the underground cables and electricity poles had fallen

“We assisted the builders in restoring power in the affected areas and work is underway in Sector 118,” he said.

Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi also reached in support of the protesters and brought the whole matter to the attention of deputy commissioner Aashika Jain. With the intervention of DC, a meeting was held with Additional Chief Administrator of GMADA Amarinder Singh Tiwana. Beside supplying water, the process of draining out water is also carried out by the administration.

Water recedes to two feet in Gulmohar society, Derabassi

After being submerged for nearly two days, the water level reduced considerably in Gulmohar enclave in Derabassi. However, majority of the families have shifted as water and electricity supply has not been restored yet.

10 snakes rescued from godown

As many as 10 snakes hanging with a ceiling fan of a ration godown in Derabassi. Ankit Aggarwal, godown owner, said that after two days of flooding, he opened the godown and was shocked to find 10 snakes hanging with a ceiling fan. The wildlife department was called and the snakes were rescued.