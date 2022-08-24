Protests in Pakistan over forcible marriage of Sikh woman
The protesters blocked the main Buner road for hours. The Sikh community members in their speeches complained that the local police were not cooperating with them and demanded protection for their lives and property. They said Sikh woman was first compelled to elope and then forcibly married to the Muslim man.
Members of the minority Sikh community staged a protest in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday against police inaction in a case involving the forced marriage of a Sikh woman to a Muslim man.
The protesters blocked the main Buner road for hours. The Sikh community members in their speeches complained that the local police were not cooperating with them and demanded protection for their lives and property.
They said Sikh woman was first compelled to elope and then forcibly married to the Muslim man.
However, the Sikh woman in her statement before the local police said she was not pressured and eloped with the Muslim man of her own free will.
“I am 25 years old and working as a teacher at a government school. I married the Muslim boy after studying Islamic studies. I don’t want to go to Darul Aman and want to live with my husband,” she said.
The protest that went on for hours led to the death of an injured person who could not reach a hospital in time.
The relatives of the deceased put the dead body on the main road for hours and demanded legal action against the protesters.
Minority Commission urges Jaishankar to take up issue with Pak
The National Commission for Minorities has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take up with Pakistan the forced religious conversion of a Sikh woman there to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in future.
Reportedly, the Sikh woman, a teacher, from Buner district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was abducted at gunpoint on August 20 and forcibly married to her abductor.
In a statement issued on Monday, the NCM said it has taken cognizance of media reports about the abduction and forcible conversion of a Sikh woman in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area.
Sikhs living in India and abroad are deeply concerned. The incident has hurt their religious sentiments, it said.
Accordingly, NCM chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura has requested the minister of external affairs to take up the matter with his counterpart in Pakistan so that such incidents are not repeated in future, and appropriate steps are taken to prevent and combat hate and ensure the safety of Sikhs in Pakistan, the statement said. PTI ASK RHL
-
UK spies accused over arrest of Sikh blogger in India
Human rights groups on Tuesday said UK intelligence agencies may have shared information with India that led to the arrest and torture of a Sikh blogger from Scotland. Jagtar Singh Johal, 35, has been held in detention in India for more than four years. They claimed this tip-off “led to his unlawful arrest and torture in India”. Current prime minister Boris Johnson was foreign minister at the time.
-
AAP govt in Punjab has given job letters to over 17k youths in 5 months, claims CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government has handed over appointment letters of government jobs to around 17,313 youth in the state in merely five months of assuming charge. A total of 4,358 constables have been recruited. Mann said that out of total 4,358 candidates 103 are post graduates, 2,607 are graduates and 1,648 are senior secondary pass outs.
-
PAU develops wheat variety with higher heat tolerance
After farmers suffered crop losses due to sudden rise in temperature during the previous Rabi season, Punjab Agricultural University introduced a new genetically stronger wheat variety (PBW 826), which has better heat tolerance as compared to other existing varieties available in the market. Introduced after four years of clinical and field trials, the new PBW 826 variety has witnessed 31% and 17% more yield than HD 3086 and HD 2967 varieties of wheat respectively.
-
Tight security in place for PM’s Mohali visit on August 24
The stage is set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mohali on Wednesday to inaugurate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital at Medicity, Mullanpur. Three-tier security has been put in place in and around Medicity, with the Special Protection Group taking charge of the inner circle of the inauguration spot. Ahead of the PM's visit, which is expected around 1 pm, all schools falling in the vicinity of Medcity will remain closed.
-
Chandigarh forms anti-narcotics task force to crack down on drugs
Amping up its crackdown on drug trade, the Chandigarh administration has constituted an Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). Constituted in line with the March directives of the Union ministry of home affairs, ANTF will keep a check on the supply and distribution of drugs, particularly synthetic drugs, to eradicate drug abuse in Chandigarh. It will prepare and maintain a database of drug peddlers that will also be shared with the Narcotics Control Bureau and adjacent states.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics