Protests in Pakistan over forcible marriage of Sikh woman

Members of the minority Sikh community staged a protest in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday against police inaction in a case involving the forced marriage of a Sikh woman to a Muslim man.

The protesters blocked the main Buner road for hours. The Sikh community members in their speeches complained that the local police were not cooperating with them and demanded protection for their lives and property.

They said Sikh woman was first compelled to elope and then forcibly married to the Muslim man.

However, the Sikh woman in her statement before the local police said she was not pressured and eloped with the Muslim man of her own free will.

“I am 25 years old and working as a teacher at a government school. I married the Muslim boy after studying Islamic studies. I don’t want to go to Darul Aman and want to live with my husband,” she said.

The protest that went on for hours led to the death of an injured person who could not reach a hospital in time.

The relatives of the deceased put the dead body on the main road for hours and demanded legal action against the protesters.

Minority Commission urges Jaishankar to take up issue with Pak

The National Commission for Minorities has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take up with Pakistan the forced religious conversion of a Sikh woman there to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in future.

Reportedly, the Sikh woman, a teacher, from Buner district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was abducted at gunpoint on August 20 and forcibly married to her abductor.

In a statement issued on Monday, the NCM said it has taken cognizance of media reports about the abduction and forcible conversion of a Sikh woman in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area.

Sikhs living in India and abroad are deeply concerned. The incident has hurt their religious sentiments, it said.

Accordingly, NCM chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura has requested the minister of external affairs to take up the matter with his counterpart in Pakistan so that such incidents are not repeated in future, and appropriate steps are taken to prevent and combat hate and ensure the safety of Sikhs in Pakistan, the statement said. PTI ASK RHL