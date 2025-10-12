Protests, political outcry over Haryana IGP Y Puran Kumar’s suicide

Protests broke out across Rohtak, Bhiwani, Hisar, Sonepat and other parts of Haryana following the suicide of inspector general of police (IGP) Y Puran Kumar. Demonstrators from various social and political organisations raised slogans against the government and demanded the arrest of Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya and DGP Shatrujeet Kapur. Representatives of various organisations protest the suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar and throwing of shoe at Chief Justice of India in Rohtak on Saturday. (Manoj Dhaka/HindustanTimes)

Dalit Adhikar Manch leader Kamlesh Lahli said Kumar had exposed caste-based discrimination within the police force, but the state failed to act even after his death. “The DGP seems more powerful than the government,” he alleged.

Haryana Congress also held statewide protests, calling Kumar’s death an “institutional murder”. Rohtak Congress president Kuldeep Singh accused the government of shielding the accused officers and said, “If an IPS officer’s family can’t get justice, what hope does a common man have?”

Protesters also demonstrated outside the Bijarniya’s residence and submitted a memorandum to the SDM.

Deepender Hooda seeks SC-monitored probe into IPS officer’s suicide

Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda on Saturday said the silence of the ruling BJP and mishandling of the IPS officer Y Puran Kumar’s suicide case reflect a collapse of Haryana’s administrative system. Questioning the Chandigarh police’s SIT, he demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe.

Hooda made the remarks during a press conference at Congress leader Nahar Singh Sandhu’s Karnal residence, joined by senior party leaders including Udai Bhan, Suresh Gupta, and Sumita Singh. Earlier, Hooda, Bhan, and MP Varun Chaudhary had visited the late officer’s wife, IAS Amneet P Kumar, in Chandigarh. Hooda said that they all waited with the family for nearly four hours at their residence, so that any forcible action is not taken without their consent.

BSP chief Mayawati slams ‘caste-based harassment’ in Haryana

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday expressed deep concern over the recent suicide of a senior IPS officer who allegedly faced caste-based harassment in Haryana. In a post on X, Mayawati termed the incident a “national shame” and a reflection of the deep-rooted casteism in India’s administrative systems.

The BSP chief claimed that caste-based exploitation continues at every level in the society regardless of economic status or professional achievement. She cited Y Puran Kumar’s case as an example where despite holding a high-ranking position, he faced persistent harassment.

In her post, Mayawati demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident, urging the Haryana government to act with integrity and seriousness.