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Prove decree was ‘conspiracy’, Giani Raghbir dares Sukhbir

Daring Sukhbir to prove his charges, Giani Raghbir said that the decree was issued as per “Gurmat Maryada and panthic sentiments.”

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 06:50 am IST
By Surjit Singh, Amritsar
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Akal Takht former jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Wednesday dared the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal to prove his charge that the December 2, 2024, hukamnama (Sikh decree), which pronounced tankhah (punishment) to party leaders, was part of a ‘conspiracy.’

Akal Takht former jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh

On Tuesday, while addressing a rally in Budhlada, Sukhbir said that last year a conspiracy was hatched to expel him from politics.

“An attempt was made to shoot me. They wanted to expel me from politics. They went to conspire and asked me to sit outside Sri Darbar Sahib without any security. They paved the way for an attack on me,” Sukhbir said.

Hitting back, Giani Raghbir Singh, who led the Sikh clergy while pronouncing the 2024 decree, dared Sukhbir to prove his charge at the Akal Takht.

“On December 2, 2024, Akali leadership appeared before Akal Takht and confessed to their sins and underwent tankhah (religious punishment). But now Sukhbir has said that the decree was part of a big conspiracy against him. By making such a statement, he has hurt the maryada and tradition of Akal Takht Sahib,” the former jathedar said in a video statement.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surjit Singh

Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

sukhbir singh badal akal takht shiromani akali dal
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Prove decree was ‘conspiracy’, Giani Raghbir dares Sukhbir
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