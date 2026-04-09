Prove decree was ‘conspiracy’, Giani Raghbir dares Sukhbir

Akal Takht former jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Wednesday dared the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal to prove his charge that the December 2, 2024, hukamnama (Sikh decree), which pronounced tankhah (punishment) to party leaders, was part of a ‘conspiracy.’

Akal Takht former jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh

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On Tuesday, while addressing a rally in Budhlada, Sukhbir said that last year a conspiracy was hatched to expel him from politics.

“An attempt was made to shoot me. They wanted to expel me from politics. They went to conspire and asked me to sit outside Sri Darbar Sahib without any security. They paved the way for an attack on me,” Sukhbir said.

Hitting back, Giani Raghbir Singh, who led the Sikh clergy while pronouncing the 2024 decree, dared Sukhbir to prove his charge at the Akal Takht.

“On December 2, 2024, Akali leadership appeared before Akal Takht and confessed to their sins and underwent tankhah (religious punishment). But now Sukhbir has said that the decree was part of a big conspiracy against him. By making such a statement, he has hurt the maryada and tradition of Akal Takht Sahib,” the former jathedar said in a video statement.

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{{^usCountry}} Daring Sukhbir to prove his charges, Giani Raghbir said that the decree was issued as per “Gurmat Maryada and panthic sentiments.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Daring Sukhbir to prove his charges, Giani Raghbir said that the decree was issued as per “Gurmat Maryada and panthic sentiments.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I dare Sukhbir to appear before the Akal Takht and Sikh clergy and prove his charge of a conspiracy,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I dare Sukhbir to appear before the Akal Takht and Sikh clergy and prove his charge of a conspiracy,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Within months of the pronouncement of the punishment, the SGPC removed Giani Raghbir from the post of jathedar on March 7, 2025 and on February 26 this year, he was also removed from the post of head granthi of the Golden Temple for levelling allegations against the gurdwara body and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Within months of the pronouncement of the punishment, the SGPC removed Giani Raghbir from the post of jathedar on March 7, 2025 and on February 26 this year, he was also removed from the post of head granthi of the Golden Temple for levelling allegations against the gurdwara body and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Surjit Singh ...Read More Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran. Read Less

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