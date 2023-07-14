Provide immediate help to people: Sukhbir Badal to Bhagwant Mann

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to provide concrete help to the rain and flood-affected people of the state and stop the culture of photo-ops and Twitter announcements, which were doing nothing to mitigate the suffering.

Badal said the government should also not delay the provision of interim relief to farmers at the rate of ₹ 25,000 per acre (File Photo)

Sukhbir rode a motorcycle to inspect the ‘bundh’ at Mandaa Channa village in this constituency, besides touring flood-affected areas in Sultanpur Lodhi on a tractor.

“There is misery everywhere. The people need concrete help, which is still to arrive. Instead, we are witnessing a culture of photo-ops and one-upmanship which is not desirable in times of such human tragedy,” he said.

Asking the government to help farmers whose crops had been ruined in flood, Badal said, “Arrangements should be made to provide nursery of ‘basmati’ rice variety to the people, which could still be sown in areas which have witnessed the complete destruction of the paddy crop.”

He said the government should also not delay the provision of interim relief to farmers at the rate of ₹25,000 per acre besides providing ₹5 lakh to all those whose houses had been damaged due to flood waters.

