Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Provide more nutritious mid-day meals, Food commission asks Punjab govt

Provide more nutritious mid-day meals, Food commission asks Punjab govt

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 09, 2023 09:33 PM IST

Punjab State Food Commission chairperson DP Reddy on Thursday asked the school education department to ensure more nutritious content in meals provided to schoolchildren under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme.

Cooks deployed for cooking the mid-day meals should ensure cleanliness: Punjab State Food Commission chairperson (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab State Food Commission chairperson DP Reddy on Thursday asked the school education department to ensure more nutritious content in meals provided to schoolchildren under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme.

Chairing a meeting with officials of the school education department here, Reddy said that cooks deployed for cooking the mid-day meals should ensure cleanliness. “Health checkups of children at regular intervals are also the need of the hour, besides taking steps to ensure the making of health profile of the children so as to have proper assessment about their wellbeing,” he said.

The chairman exhorted the officers of the department to arrange funds under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to make sure that the ROs are installed in all the schools in the coming six months across the state to provide clean drinking water to the students of government schools. He also said that the short film made by the commission on the mid-day meals should be uploaded on the EDUSAT platform of the department. Among others present on the occasion included AK Sharma, Preety Chawla, Indra Gupta, Vijay Dutt, Chetan Prakash Dhaliwal, members and officers of the commission and director general school education Vinay Bublani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP