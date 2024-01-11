Provide Nikhil Gupta lawyers material related to charges related to plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannun: Court to US govt

A New York Court has ordered the federal government to respond to a motion filed by lawyers of Nikhil Gupta seeking material relating to charges against him in a conspiracy to kill a Sikh separatist on American soil. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun (AP)

“On January 4, 2024, defence counsel filed a motion to compel production of discovery, requesting that the Court enter an order directing the Government to begin providing defense counsel with discovery material. The Court hereby directs the government to file a reply to the Motion to Compel within three days of the date of this order,” US District Judge Victor Marrero said in the order.

US federal prosecutors have charged that Gupta was working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada.

Gupta, 52, of India has been charged with murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Matthew G. Olsen has said.

Prosecutors said that Czech authorities arrested and detained Gupta on June 30, 2023, pursuant to the bilateral extradition treaty between the United States and the Czech Republic. Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic at the request of the United States in connection with his participation in the plot to murder the individual. India has already constituted a probe committee to investigate allegations.