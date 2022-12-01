Provide proof for pension availed by Parkash Singh Badal or face suit: Sukhbir to CM

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to either put in public domain the pensions drawn by former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, as alleged by him, or be ready to face a defamation suit.

In a statement here, Sukhbir said the CM was indulging in a defamatory campaign unleashed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seven years back, and now also during campaigning for the Gujarat polls. Mann reportedly made the allegation while addressing a press conference in the poll-bound state.

“Mr Bhagwant Mann may mislead the people but we will hold him to his words. Now he will have to substantiate his claims by placing the record or apologise. If he does neither, we will take legal recourse against him,” said Sukhbir.

Sukhbir said the truth was that the five-time CM had written to the protem speaker after losing the state assembly elections in March and asked that the pension due to him for serving 10 terms as a legislator should not be sent to him. “Mr Parkash Singh Badal requested that this money should be used for public welfare, especially education of the girl child,” Sukhbir added.

Stating that this communication was a matter of Vidhan Sabha record, the SAD president said the former chief minister had also made it clear in the letter that never in his life had he claimed pension as an ex-MLA. “In light of these facts, it is clear that the chief minister is making mischievous comments purposely to show the SAD in poor light and project himself as a messiah who is saving taxpayers money of ₹5 lakh per month,” pointed Sukhbir.