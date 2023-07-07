Providing jobs on merit hallmark of BJP govt: Khattar

: Accusing previous Congress governments of rampant corruption in recruitments and wilfully avoiding transparency in governance, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said providing government jobs on merit and introducing digitally-driven reforms have been the hallmark of BJP government in Haryana.

“We are very clear about our priorities. We go to the root of the problem people face and then put in place a policy and programme to uproot the problem,” Khattar said in a news conference here, hitting out at the Congress for ‘distributing’ government jobs and ignoring merit.

“The present state government is committed to ensure that deserving people get government jobs on the basis of merit,” he said.

Chief minister Khattar, who launched yet another digital initiative under which mutation of the registered deeds etc will be generated automatically after certain checks and procedures, said the Congress has been resorting to speaking lies about the benefits of digital reforms his government has been introducing.

He said in order to eradicate the ills which were afflicting the governance earlier, his government (after coming to power in October 2014) has been introducing digital initiatives to eradicate corruption.

But the Congress, Khattar said, opposes these reforms without any rationale and mislead people.

“There are certain teething troubles related to our digital initiatives. These minor problems are akin to the birth pangs...ultimate outcome will bring cheers,” Khattar quipped, adding that it is the bounden duty of the state government to remove the problems people face.

Khattar said that he will introduce reforms to the extent that people will not have to even seek time to visit government offices.

He ruled out introducing any change in the terms and conditions related to the CET mains exam, saying even the court has said that any terms and conditions fixed before advertising any exam cannot be changed later at any stage.

