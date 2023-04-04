TRF threatens 30 RSS leaders in Jammu and Kashmir

Strap: A senior police officer said such propaganda by proxy outfits was not a new phenomenon in Kashmir and they are verifying the veracity of the letter

Proxy terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has threatened 30 workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in J&K that included two vice-presidents of the region, Sangeeta Anand and Karuna Chettri.

The letter purported to be issued by the TRF has gone viral on social media sites.

A senior police officer said that such propaganda by proxy outfits was not a new phenomenon in Kashmir.

“TRF is a mouthpiece of Pakistan’s ISI, which on behalf of terror outfits keep issuing threats. From time to time, they try to create disturbance and fuel fear among the people,” he added.

“We are verifying the veracity of the letter,” he informed.

However, HT can’t independently vouch for its veracity.

The letter has come close on the heels of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s April 1 statement at Bhopal where he reportedly talked about ‘Akhand Bharat’ describing it “undisputed truth” and a divided Bharat “a nightmare”.

Bhagwat had reportedly said the separated parts of Bharat would unite one day.

Those who have been issued threats hail from Baramulla, Kulgam, Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, Jammu, Udhampur and Rajouri.

