PRTC bus mows down Class-7 student, injures 3 others in Sangrur

A Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus mowed down a 12-year-old student at Mehlan Chowk in Sangrur, while three other students suffered serious injuries.

The deceased was identified as Amandeep Kaur, 12, a student of Class 7 at Government Senior Secondary Smart School at Mehlan village.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sources said one of the students suffered fractures on both her legs. The injured are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Sangrur. The injured students were identified as Balwinder Kaur, her sister Gurmail Kaur and Damanjeet Kaur, all residents of Mahlan village. All are minors, said the police.

Mohit Kumar, DSP, Dirba, said, “The students were trying to cross the road through an illegal cut on the divider when the bus hit them. The bus was going to Sangrur from Kaithal.”

“We have arrested the bus driver identified as Balwinder Singh, a resident of Jehla village in Sangrur, and registered a case against him at Chhajli police station,” he added.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday expressed sorrow over the tragic road accident. He announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh to the family of the deceased and directed the district administration to provide free treatment to the injured.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}