PRTC bus mows down Class-7 student, injures 3 others in Sangrur
A Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus mowed down a 12-year-old student at Mehlan Chowk in Sangrur, while three other students suffered serious injuries.
The deceased was identified as Amandeep Kaur, 12, a student of Class 7 at Government Senior Secondary Smart School at Mehlan village.
Sources said one of the students suffered fractures on both her legs. The injured are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Sangrur. The injured students were identified as Balwinder Kaur, her sister Gurmail Kaur and Damanjeet Kaur, all residents of Mahlan village. All are minors, said the police.
Mohit Kumar, DSP, Dirba, said, “The students were trying to cross the road through an illegal cut on the divider when the bus hit them. The bus was going to Sangrur from Kaithal.”
“We have arrested the bus driver identified as Balwinder Singh, a resident of Jehla village in Sangrur, and registered a case against him at Chhajli police station,” he added.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday expressed sorrow over the tragic road accident. He announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh to the family of the deceased and directed the district administration to provide free treatment to the injured.
-
Uttar Pradesh GSDP has gone up 40% in five years despite Covid: Suresh Khanna
Minister for finance Suresh Khanna on Monday said Uttar Pradesh Gross State Domestic Product has increased by 40% in the past five years despite the adverse impact of Covid-19 on the state's finances. Suresh Khanna said the state's GSDP has gone up from ₹12.47 lakh crore in 2016-2017 to ₹17.49 lakh crore now. The state's credit deposit ratio has also gone up by 6% from 46% in 2016-2017, Suresh Khanna said.
-
3 held for running arms racket from Nabha jail
The police unearthed an illegal arms smuggling nexus being operated by A-category gangster Rajeev Raja from the new jail in the Nabha sub-division of the district on Monday. The police have also arrested three accomplices of Raja and recovered five pistols and 20 live cartridges from their possession. The accused have been identified as Tarun Kumar (21), Jasdeep Singh (20), both residents of Patiala, and Sukhwinder Singh of Torewal village in SAS Nagar.
-
Haatee community to boycott HP elections over ST status
The Haatee community of Sirmaur district, which borders Uttarakhand, has announced that it will boycott the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections later this year if its demand of being accorded Scheduled Tribe status in the Trans Giri region is not met. The announcement was made at the Mahakhumbli, a congregation of the community, at Sangrah in which thousands of community members from 154 panchayats took part.
-
Gurugram health dept to resume Har Ghar Dastak jab drive after almost four months
To increase the pace of vaccination in the district and focus on the administration of booster/precautionary doses, the Har Ghar Dastak campaign will start again in Gurugram after almost four months, officials of the health department said on Monday. The door-to-door vaccination campaign will be carried out in 71 villages and wards in the district on Tuesday, they said.
-
Medical negligence: UP consumer panel asks doctor to pay over ₹45L
The State Consumer Disputes Commission Redressal Commission has fined Dr Amrita Rai of Srijan Hospital, Kasaya Road, Padraun Kishi Nagar, ₹15,39,752 with interest @ 10% from 1.12.2020 till the date of actual payment and also directed to pay Rs30 lakh to one Sunila Sharma for mental torture, anxiety, harassment, and also to bear costs of the case with interest @ 10% from 1.12.2021.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics