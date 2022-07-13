PRTC to add 219 buses for new routes under kilometre scheme
The Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) is set to add 219 new buses to its fleet to improve transport services in the state, transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said on Tuesday.
Bhullar said the buses were being added to the PRTC fleet to meet the demand following new bus route permits issued by the state government.
“The process of including the buses under kilometre scheme has been initiated and a tender has already been floated, the last date for which is August 2,” said the minister, adding that chief minister Bhagwant Mann has approved the plan.
The minister said the bus operator/owner will provide a brand new bus to the PRTC under the kilometre scheme. The responsibility of maintenance, driver, insurance and loan repayment will lie with the owner and monthly payment will be made to him as per the minimum rate of the tender and according to the kilometres completed by the bus, he said.
As per the scheme, the PRTC will provide only conductor for the bus and route income from the bus will be credited to the account of the corporation. With these new buses, the PRTC will be able to meet its set mileage and provide better travel facilities to the people, besides increasing its income, said the minister.
On the newly launched Volvo bus service from Punjab to the Delhi airport, Bhullar said that around 17,500 passengers have traveled in these buses in less than a month. He said that 20 Volvo buses of Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC are daily operating from Amritsar, Pathankot, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Patiala, Nawanshahr, Ropar, Moga and Chandigarh to the IGI Airport in New Delhi, ending the monopoly of private transporters.
Officials asked to release water from Almatti dam
Considering the heavy downpour in the catchment area of the Koyana and Krishna rivers, the Maharashtra water resources department has requested the superintending engineer of the Almatti reservoir to increase water discharge up to 100,000 cusecs to avoid a flood-like situation in the southern parts of the state. Sangli irrigation circle, superintending engineer, Milind Naik, said that there is daily coordination between them considering the rainfall situation in the river catchment area.
Ludhiana: Woman kidnapped by family for getting married against their will
A newlywed woman was allegedly kidnapped by Jagriti's' family from Maskeen Nagar, Salem Tabri, on Monday for getting married against their will. The FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of Ravi Kumar, 25, the husband of the woman Jagriti, 25. The accused are Jagriti's father Dharminder Jangra of Pundri village in Kaithal, Haryana; mother Sneha Jangra, her uncle and another relative. One of their aides is yet to be identified.
Punjab to operationalise mohalla clinics on I-Day: Health minister
Health and family welfare minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra on Tuesday said that the Punjab government will operationalise mohalla clinics on the Independence Day. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had recently stated that 75 mohalla clinics, being set up on the lines of Delhi, will be made operational in the first phase (on August 15) and 109 by the end of this financial year.
Mohali court denies pre-arrest bail to former Punjab minister Gilzian in graft case
A Mohali court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail application of Punjab's forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian in a corruption case. The court of additional district and sessions judge said corruption charges against the former Congress minister are of “serious nature” and “under such circumstances bail cannot be granted”. Earlier Gilzian had approached the Punjab and Haryana high court to seek quashing of the FIR registered against him, but failed to get any relief.
Pune BJP leaders unhappy over pre-monsoon preparedness works
The Bharatiya Janata Party came down heavily on the Pune Municipal Corporation and the civic chief for poor pre-monsoon works. BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik and the party's elected members met municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Tuesday and expressed their unhappiness over rain preparedness works. The BJP leader said that the civic administration should make plans to relocate residents if any area faces flood-like situation.
