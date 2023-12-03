PRTC without top brass for two weeks, work hit

The top two administrative posts — managing director and an assistant managing director —of the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) have been lying vacant for weeks. The administrative work at the PRTC has been hit as both these officials are responsible for all administrative decisions. As per the documents accessed by HT, the former PRTC MD was relieved on November 8 for his posting in the central government. Since then, the post of the MD has been lying vacant.

Confirming the development, PRTC chairman Ranjodh Singh Hadana said the matter was already in the notice of the government, and a new MD was likely to be appointed in the coming days.

The charge of the vacant post of the MD, the executive head of the PRTC, has not been given to anyone so far. It has been learned that the orders of the central posting of the former MD had come in September, yet the government didn’t take any decision to appoint a new MD.

The post of AMD, which is the second highest post in the administrative hierarchy of PRTC, has been lying vacant since October 24. The previous AMD has already been appointed as the Sangrur SDM.

“All policy decisions of the institution are supposed to be taken by the MD. Besides, the final nod for any administrative work has to be given by the MD. In the absence of the said officials, the work has already come to standstill,” said one of the general managers, who wished not to be named.

Transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar could not be contacted despite repeated attempts. When asked about the delay in the appointment of the PRTC MD, transport secretary Dilraj Singh said IAS officers are appointed to various departments by the personnel department.

Meanwhile, PRTC Worker’s Union convener Nirmal Singh Dhaliwal said, “This shows the government’s indifferent attitude towards such a big institute. It is shocking that the government didn’t find any IAS officer so as to give charge of the PRTC. Not to mention this institute, any government institute will suffer without an administrative head.”