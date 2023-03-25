PSEB Class 10 exam: 27 students miss exam, probe against private schools initiated

A day after 27 students of Class 10 of a private school Sri Guru Hargobind Public school in Kaunke Kalan of Jagraon missed the first exam due to alleged negligence of the school management, the police initiated investigation after the students and their parents met senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) Navneet Singh Bains. The SSP has ordered an investigation in the matter.

The education department has already initiated an inquiry in the matter. District education officer (DEO) Harjit Singh said there was some issue over exam fee between the school and Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). He added that as the board officials have intervened the board could arrange re-examination for all 27 students. They will be issued admit cards to appear in the examinations.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Jagraon, Saravjit Kaur Manuke intervening in the matter said she will talk to education minister Harjot Bains to save years of the students.

As many as 27 students were denied entry in the examination centres for not possessing valid admit cards. According to the students, the school had issued them handwritten roll number slips instead of giving them admit cards on March 24 minutes before the exam.

Khushpreet Kaur, a student said they were making rounds of the school for the past few days for the admit cards, but the school staff was making excuses. Minutes before the exams the school staff gave them handwritten roll number slips. The exam centre staff did not allow them to enter sans admit cards.

She added that one year of all the students could be wasted due to negligence of the school.

MLA Manuke said the school has no affiliation from PSEB, but she will try her best to save a year of the students.

Meanwhile, despite repeated attempts, the school principal was not contacted.