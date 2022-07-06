Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PSEB Class-10 results: Mohali rises in ranking, slips in pass percentage
chandigarh news

PSEB Class-10 results: Mohali rises in ranking, slips in pass percentage

In the results declared on Tuesday afternoon, none of the students from Mohali district made it to the top 10 and only three figured in the entire merit list of 312
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the Class-10 results on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 06, 2022 03:06 AM IST
ByHillary Victor, Mohali

Even though Mohali district rose by two spots from last year’s ranking in the PSEB Class 10 exams, its pass percentage dropped from 99.91% to 99%.

In the results declared on Tuesday afternoon, none of the students from the district made it to the top 10 and only three figured in the entire merit list of 312.

Last year, Mohali was placed 17th among the 23 districts. This year, it improved its standing to 15th, with Gurdaspur district bagging the top spot.

As many as 9,401 students from 109 Mohali schools appeared in the exams and 9,307 passed.

Mohali’s pass percentage dropped from 99.91% to 99% from last year. (HT)
While district education officer (DEO) Sushil Nath expressed satisfaction at the overall results, he asked teachers in Mohali to be made more accountable and said their performance will be evaluated.

He said as far as the pass percentage was concerned, the students appeared in offline exams after one year, which impacted the results.

Among the three students who figured in the merit list, Aviraj Gautam, a student of Shaheed Lt Bikram Singh Government Senior Secondary School, Sailba, Mullanpur, bagged the 124th position.

Manpreet Kaur of Government Senior Secondary School, Dyalapura, Zirakpur, was placed 146th, while Tanya Rani of Government Girls High School, Mubarakpur, Dera Bassi, got the 258th position. All three students secured 97.38% marks, but the merit is decided as per age.

