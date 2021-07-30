PSEB declares Class 12 result, pass percentage up to 96.48%

The Punjab School Education Board declared the Class 12 results on Friday with a pass percentage of 96.48% as compared to last year’s 90.98% and 86.41% in 2019. Of the 2,92,663 eligible students, 2,82,349 passed.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the board could not conduct the exams and followed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) pattern to evaluate scores. The result was calculated on the basis of the 30:30:40 formula, considering the marks in Classes 10, 11, and 12. While 30% weightage was given to the results of Classes 10 and 11, 40% weightage was given to the Class 12-unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams.

The results will be uploaded on PSEB website www.pseb.ac.in and www.indiaresults.com after 10am on Saturday.

Girls keep up trend, outshine boys

Addressing mediapersons, PSEB chairman Yograj said that in keeping with the trend of recent years, girls outshone boys as the pass percentage of girls is 97.34%, while the pass percentage of boys is 95.74%.

In the commerce stream, the pass percentage is 94.87%, in humanities it’s 97.10%, while in science it’s 94% and in the vocational stream it’s 98.51%.

Students of meritorious schools performed well with a pass percentage of 99.74%, while the government school pass percentage was 98.05%, aided schools 96.71 %, associated schools 93.25% and affiliated and Adarsh schools 93.21%.

The board chairman said that the pass percentage of urban schools and rural schools was similar with the former recording 96.63% and the latter 96.37%.

Ropar tops state in pass percentage

Rupnagar district topped the state by securing a pass percentage of 99.57% followed by Patiala at 99.08% and Muktsar at 99.06 %.

Fazilka district scored a pass percentage of 91.06%.

“If any child is not satisfied with the result, he/she can write to the school authorities concerned who will refer the matter to the board with the school ID within 15 days,” Yograj added.

RESULT AT A GLANCE

Total students: 2,92,663

Students passed: 2,82,349

Grade-wise count

Above 90 % ( A+): 22,175 students

80% to 90% (A): 88,150 students

70% to 80% (B+): 1,19,802 students

60% to 70% (B): 48,843 students

50% to 60% (C+): 3,289 students

40% to 50% (C): 88 students

Below 33% (E): 713 students