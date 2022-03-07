PSEB inquiry finds ‘distortions’ in Punjab history textbook

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday submitted its report on alleged distortions in a Class-12 history textbook that is in use since 1998.

The inquiry, conducted by Inder Pal Singh Malhotra, former officer on special duty to the director general education, Punjab, has reportedly found “factual discrepancies” in the book and recommended action against those responsible for approving it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The book in question, “History of Punjab”, is written by Dr MS Mann and published by Raj Publishers, Jalandhar. The book was first approved by a review committee, then by the academic council, and finally by the PSEB board of directors, said sources.

Punjab education minister Pargat Singh had ordered an inquiry after several organisations and the opposition Aam Aadmi Party raised the issue about alleged distortion of facts in the history book meant for Class-12 students.

The 52-page inquiry report along with 700 pages of records and statements were submitted to the education secretary on Monday. While confirming this, PSEB chairman Yograj refused to divulge the report’s details “since it is in a sealed cover”. However, an official privy to the matter stated the inquiry has found distortions and recommended action against erring authorities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The objections

Baldev Singh Sirsa, president of Lok Bhalai Insaf Welfare Society that is protesting outside the PSEB office in Mohali for the past one month, said: “The book is being published since 1998, and we want a police case against the publisher besides members of the review committee, academic council and board of directors, who approved the book. Also, we want a complete ban on the book from the current academic session.”

Last month, the AAP had also demanded the book’s withdrawal, alleging “tampering with the Sikh history”. AAP spokesperson and MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan said a conspiracy had been hatched to distort the facts about Sikh history and that of Punjab and its martyrs.

The education minister has already stated that anyone found guilty in the probe will face strict action. “The tinkering with facts and their distortion will not be tolerated,” he had said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON