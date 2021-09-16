PSEB paper leak: Whistleblower asked to submit proof on govt portal

A day after the chief minister’s office directed the secretary, school education, Krishan Kumar to probe the leakage of question papers of the ongoing Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) mid-term examination for Classes 6 to 12; the CMO asked the whistleblower in the case to upload his grievance on the government’s online portal.

Complying with the orders, Sukhdarshan Singh, president of the Anti-Cheating Teachers’ Front, Punjab, submitted his complaint on the portal “https:connect.punjab.gov.in”, along with the leaked question papers and proofs for the same.

“We had to approach the CM office as no action was taken by the local education department even though the matter concerns the future of the students. I received an e-mail from the CMO asking me to submit my complaint and upload all the proofs on the government grievance portal. I did so today itself,” said Singh.

The secretary’s office had further marked the probe to the local education department. Meanwhile, the local education officials are tight-lipped about the matter that was brought to light after a complaint in this regard was lodged with the secretary, school education, and Ludhiana district education officer Lakhvir Singh Samra by Sukhdarshan on Monday.

Question papers of the ongoing Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) mid-term examination from Classes 6 to 12 were leaked on a YouTube channel for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, the YouTube channel Virdi Blog also uploaded question papers of exams scheduled for September 16.

Exam not cancelled

Meanwhile, the education department has not cancelled the examination despite the paper leak.

Krishan Kumar on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines to the local education department regarding the examination. According to his order, the school heads will now receive the question papers on the morning of the scheduled exam.

As per the order, the exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will commence at 10 am and the second shift at noon.

The secretary also stated, “If school heads want to prepare students of Classes 8 and 10 for NAS, they can teach the students for the same after taking their bi-monthly examination as per their convenience”.

Meanwhile, Sukhdarshan Singh criticised the order stated that it won’t be easy for the school heads to get the question paper photocopied for over 1,000 students an hour before the exam.