Punjab school board warns affiliated, associated schools with poor facilities for admitting extra students

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has warned of strict action against those affiliated, associated schools in the state, which are admitting students beyond their infrastructural capacity.

A communique issued by the board said that some of the schools are admitting more than the prescribed number of students. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto))

A communique issued by the board said that some of the schools are admitting more than the prescribed number of students. Even though the infrastructure and other conditions are not fulfilled, the institutes apply with the PSEB for setting-up additional sections, it said.

PSEB chairperson, Dr Satbir Bedi said the board has decided that during academic session 2023-24, applications seeking additional sections, will be approved for only those institutes, which fulfill infrastructure criteria as laid down in the affiliation guidelines.

“Action will be taken against institutes violating the affiliation regulations,” said Bedi. Bedi said that the information regarding the additional section will be sent to the affiliated and associated institutions of the PSEB through official e-mail.

