PSI recruitment scam: CBI conducts multiple raids in Jammu
Pursuant upon recommendations of the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted searches at various places across Jammu region as part of its probe into alleged irregularities in the selection process of police sub-inspectors. Following public outcry over large scale irregularities, L-G had cancelled the entire recruitment process and subsequently had asked the CBI to conduct a probe.
“CBI sleuths conducted raids on Friday morning across Jammu. House of an influential person in Patoli was also put to search. There are many other locations that will be covered in the next few days,” said sources privy to the CBI raids.
“Today, over 250 staff of the CBI raided nearly 25 locations in Jammu. Searches were in progress at over half a dozen places including the residence of a rural local body member in Akhnoor and Khour tehsils of Jammu district,” they added.
The search parties have reportedly seized some documents, including bank details, from the houses of suspects involved in the recruitment scam.
The searches have come less than a month after the Jammu and Kashmir government cancelled the recruitment of police sub-inspectors and recommended a CBI investigation into allegations of irregularities.
The cancellation order had come from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha following an enquiry report by a three-member committee headed by financial commissioner (additional chief secretary-home) R K Goyal.
Ordering cancellation of the selection process and recommending a CBI probe, L-G Manoj Sinha had last month said that the culprits will be brought to justice soon.
-
Himachal growers’ protest politically motivated: BJP leader
BJP leader and Himachal Pradesh Cooperative Bank president Khushi Ram Balnahata on Friday said protest was not always the right way, and the agitating farmers should put forth their demand on the right platform and not on the roads. A former MLA from Rohru, Balnahata, said the protest organised at Shimla was politically motivated and an attempt to mislead the public.
-
Growers gherao Himachal Secretariat for five hours, govt agrees to some demands
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, fruit growers and farmers from across the state convened in Shimla and gheraoed the Himachal Pradesh state secretariat for around five hours on Friday, demanding fulfilment of their long-pending demands. Notwithstanding the drizzle, orchardists from the apple growing regions of the state gathered at the crossroad near St Bede's College in Shimla, and marched to the Secretariat in Chotta Shimla, which is around 2km away from the college.
-
Chandigarh traders demand warehousing complex
A joint delegation of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal and Tent Dealers Society called on UT adviser Dharam Pal on Friday to set up a warehousing complex in Sector 38 West and Industrial Area, Phase 3. CBM president Charanjiv Singh informed the adviser that the provisions for a Warehousing Complex were part of Chandigarh Master Plan-2031. The adviser, after the discussions, gave directions to the UT finance secretary to initiate work on a Warehousing Complex on priority.
-
Congress stages protest against inflation outside Shimla’s Raj Bhawan
With the Congress staging a nationwide stir against the rising prices of commodities, the Himachal Pradesh unit of the Congress party also held a demonstration outside the Raj Bhawan on Friday. The protesting Congress leaders criticised the Centre for levying the Goods and Service Tax on items of daily use, and the Agnipath Scheme for short-term recruitment into the armed forces. The Congress leaders criticised the government for pushing the country into an economic crisis.
-
Mohali civil hospital employee seeks bribe for fake dope test, DC marks probe
Mohali deputy commissioner Amit Talwar has ordered an inquiry into an alleged demand for bribe at the Phase-6 civil hospital to provide a fake dope test report to an arms licence applicant. The matter was brought to the civil surgeon's notice by senior medical officer (SMO) Dr HS Cheema. In 2018, the Punjab government had made dope test mandatory while applying for an arms licence.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics