PSPCL releases alternate numbers to lodge complaints

In light of the upcoming weather conditions, the chief engineer, central zone, (PSPCL) Inderpal Singh has announced the release of alternate numbers for complaint registration, providing residents with additional avenues to report issues apart from the existing helpline number 1912. (HT FILE)

Singh emphasised the need for improved complaint handling during adverse weather events, such as heavy rainfall accompanied by dust and windstorms, which often lead to disruptions in power supply. To facilitate a more efficient complaint resolution process, consumers can now register their complaints through various modes, including SMS, missed calls, WhatsApp, and the PSPCL consumer service app.

The following modes are available for complaint registration including SMS: Consumers can send the message “NO SUPPLY” to 1912. Missed Call: Utilise the toll-free number 1800-180-1512 for registering complaints.

For WhatsApp: Complaints can be registered by sending a message to 9646101912. PSPCL Consumer Service App: Consumers can make use of the official app to register complaints. Complaint numbers will be generated for all the aforementioned modes.

Furthermore, if residents encounter difficulties in registering complaints through the helpline number 1912, they can directly contact the chief engineer’s office at 9646122070 or 9646122158 to report their concerns.

List of Nos. for various divisions under central zone of PSPCL

Central Ludhiana East Circle City Centre 9646112051, CMC 9646111217, Focal Point Unit I 9646111316, Focal Point Unit II 9646119063, Focal Point Unit III 9646122035, Sunder nagar I 9646111214, Sunder Nagar II 9646119053, Aggar Nagar Unit I 9646114711, Aggar Nagar Unit II (Haibowal) 9646112093, Aggar Nagar Unit III 9646119287.

Central Ludhiana West Circle City West I 9646112091 / 9646114712 / 9646112085, West II(North) 9646133306, Model Town (Dhandra) 9646114715, Model Town 9646114714, Circle Estate 9646114687, Sahnewal 9646114679, Janta Nagar I or II 9646114716, Janta Nagar III 9646119320, Dakha 9646112097.

For Jagraon 9646112101, Raikot 9646112099, Ahmedgarh 9646139994, Khana 9646112119, Doraha 9646112124