PSPCL apprentice linemen intensify protest, climb power tower in Patiala

Intensifying their agitation against the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), around 10 protesting apprentice linemen on Tuesday climbed atop an electricity transmission tower at Bhedpura village on the Patiala-Sangrur road. The apprentice linemen have been protesting for the past several days, demanding regular recruitment and job opportunities in PSPCL. (HT)

Around 100 other protesters continued a sit-in beneath the tower in support of their colleagues atop.

Amid the ongoing stir, the Patiala district administration has imposed restrictions on public gatherings and protests across the district under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

The apprentice linemen have been protesting for the past several days, demanding regular recruitment and job opportunities in PSPCL. On June 5, police had resorted to a lathi charge outside the PSPCL headquarters in Patiala while removing the gathered protesters. More than 20 protesters were injured, with several requiring hospitalisation.

A day later, Patiala police registered an FIR against the protesters for unlawful assembly, rioting, obstruction of public servants and wrongful confinement.

In further action, on Tuesday, PSPCL issued notices to several protesters, warning that if they failed to resume training immediately, their apprenticeship could be terminated.

Union leaders termed the notices a threat aimed at suppressing the agitation and alleged that the administration was attempting to force protesters to return to work rather than resolving their demands.

Surinder Singh, president of the Apprentice Linemen Union, said, “The administration has failed to address our concerns and take care of our injured members. This has angered the protesters and compelled some of them to take the extreme step of climbing the tower.”

Patiala district administration officials, accompanied by senior police officers, reached the protest site and urged the protesters to come down. However, the protesters refused to end their agitation, insisting that they would not descend until concrete action was taken on their demands.