Ludhiana | PSPCL disposes of pending pension cases

Deputy chief engineer Sukhwinder Singh and superintending engineer (headquarter) Ramesh Kaushal on Monday held a meeting at PSPCL Central Zone here to review pensions cases and resolve other grievances.

Similar meetings were earlier conducted in other four zones— Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala and Bathinda.

Singh said during the meeting, all the pending cases pertaining to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) pensioners were disposed of and pension cases of employees retiring between August 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023 were pursued so that they could get the retirement benefits timely.

“As many as 2,300 employees are retiring between August 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023,” he said.

Singh said, “The PSPCL has set up a dedicated “Pension Helpline” for the convenience of pensioners.” Retirees/wards of deceased can call or reach through Whatsapp/SMS on helpline mobile number 9646115517 on a designed format, which is available on PSPCL website, on any working day from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm for any information related to the status of their pension cases, he said.

