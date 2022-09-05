Ludhiana | PSPCL disposes of pending pension cases
Deputy chief engineer Sukhwinder Singh and superintending engineer (headquarter) Ramesh Kaushal on Monday held a meeting at PSPCL Central Zone in Ludhiana. Singh said during the meeting, all the pending cases pertaining to the PSPCL pensioners were disposed of
Deputy chief engineer Sukhwinder Singh and superintending engineer (headquarter) Ramesh Kaushal on Monday held a meeting at PSPCL Central Zone here to review pensions cases and resolve other grievances.
Similar meetings were earlier conducted in other four zones— Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala and Bathinda.
Singh said during the meeting, all the pending cases pertaining to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) pensioners were disposed of and pension cases of employees retiring between August 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023 were pursued so that they could get the retirement benefits timely.
“As many as 2,300 employees are retiring between August 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023,” he said.
Singh said, “The PSPCL has set up a dedicated “Pension Helpline” for the convenience of pensioners.” Retirees/wards of deceased can call or reach through Whatsapp/SMS on helpline mobile number 9646115517 on a designed format, which is available on PSPCL website, on any working day from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm for any information related to the status of their pension cases, he said.
-
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
-
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
-
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
-
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
-
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics