PSPCL predicts power cuts during paddy sowing season this time

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has predicted outages in the upcoming paddy sowing season when the demand for electricity is expected to reach an all-time high.

In a communiqué to the Northern Region Load Dispatch Centre (NRLDC), PSPCL chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) A Venu Prasad has demanded increase in total transfer capability (TTC) and available transmission capability (ATC) of the state to bring more power from outside Punjab.

In the letter that was written a fortnight ago, Prasad said, “It may not be out of place to mention that on account of transmission constraints Punjab may not be able to provide uninterrupted 8-hour power supply to farmers and it may also affect round-the-clock electricity for central government’s projects if TTC and ATC limit is not enhanced.”

He said the TTC and ATC limit of Punjab be increased to at least 8,000 and 7,400, respectively before the start of the paddy sowing season from June to September so that uninterrupted power supply can be ensured to farmers.

“In 2020, the maximum demand of the state was brought down to 13,145 MW in July due to Covid-19 even as the PSPCL’s projection was 13,615 MW. As per the corporation’s estimates, the peak demand in the upcoming paddy season is expected to touch 14,371 MW,” said a senior PSPCL engineer.

Officials said the total available power at the PSPCL’s disposal from all sources, including external, is 13,909MW, and there is a shortfall of 462MW. This demand is expected to touch 15,013 MW in 2022, it is learnt. Since no generation capacity has been added by the corporation in the recent years the only solution to manage an increased power demand is cuts during the peak summer season.

Prasad said, “The NLDC has given nod to Punjab for increasing transmission capacity by 100MW and we hope that more will be allowed.”